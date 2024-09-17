PotCoin (POT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $60.61

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $60.61 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00104377 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011597 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000087 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

