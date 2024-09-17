Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Prada Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Prada stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. Prada has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

