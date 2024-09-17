Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Sets New 12-Month High at $183.80

Shares of Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183.80 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 183 ($2.42), with a volume of 752089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.80 ($2.39).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 163.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,407.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Tim Elliott purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £4,450 ($5,878.47). Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

