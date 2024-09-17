Primecap Management Co. CA Has $238.34 Million Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,192,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318,050 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.70% of Nutanix worth $238,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Nutanix Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -847.57, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.