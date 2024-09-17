Primecap Management Co. CA Has $312.22 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,373,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192,650 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.88% of Sysco worth $312,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

