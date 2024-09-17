Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,450,867 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 569,881 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.10% of TJX Companies worth $1,370,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.71.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

