Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 269,180 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,515,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 269,180 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 3.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 4.10% of KLA worth $4,547,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $736.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $782.50 and a 200-day moving average of $754.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. KLA's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $812.80.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

