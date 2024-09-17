Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 27,297 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,297 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Entegris were worth $400,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $278,727,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Entegris by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after buying an additional 916,420 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,326,000 after buying an additional 256,186 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Entegris by 520.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after buying an additional 251,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in Entegris by 2,200.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 224,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after buying an additional 214,510 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Shares of ENTG opened at $110.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average of $128.31. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,044 shares of company stock worth $8,078,198 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

