Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 28,840 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,840 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.60% of Intuit worth $1,099,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,502,000 after buying an additional 283,291 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,954,000 after buying an additional 270,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,262,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $646.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $636.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $631.44. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

