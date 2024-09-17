Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 90,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $167,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,138 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.