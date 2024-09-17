Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 9,630 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.26% of Union Pacific worth $362,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $252.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $154.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

