Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CAO Sells $61,300.00 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) CAO Rajiv Kumar sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $61,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,028.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PRTH traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 161,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,488. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $517.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $219.87 million for the quarter. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 156,044 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

