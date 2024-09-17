Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 770.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,899 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.35.

Prologis Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

