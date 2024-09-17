PROS (NYSE:PRO) Trading Up 6.2%

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $18.37. 829,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 453,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRO. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

The firm has a market cap of $868.66 million, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PROS by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in PROS during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

