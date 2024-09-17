Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 29,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 39,091 shares.The stock last traded at $33.30 and had previously closed at $33.14.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $541.85 million, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,468,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,442 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 108.70% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $419,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

