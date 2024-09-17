PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,293 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.64% of PVH worth $333,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH opened at $95.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.19.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.40.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

