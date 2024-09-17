QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $131,934.91

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $131,934.91 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.011496 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $133,767.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

