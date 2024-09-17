Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.26 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. Qtum has a market cap of $237.79 million and approximately $27.28 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00003756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,348.02 or 0.03905650 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00039665 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,320,382 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

