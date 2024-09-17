Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 5,803 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Logitech International by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 2,036.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $65.31 and a 12-month high of $102.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.92.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $1.3687 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LOGI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

