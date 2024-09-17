Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 179,735 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 179,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.10% of DoubleVerify at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 45,689 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,575 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $15,297,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after purchasing an additional 190,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,974,000 after purchasing an additional 216,370 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 1.9 %

DoubleVerify stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $35,562.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,292 shares of company stock valued at $104,835. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.