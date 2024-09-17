Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 213,242 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 334.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,242 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.08% of PagSeguro Digital worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 86,691 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,522,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,759,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,253 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

