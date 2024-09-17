Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,043 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of SFM stock opened at $106.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $107.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,939 shares of company stock valued at $12,571,295. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

