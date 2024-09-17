Quantbot Technologies LP Has $4.28 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185,772 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AES were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,523 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AES by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,392,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969,594 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AES by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009,718 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,272,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AES by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after buying an additional 2,670,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.07. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

