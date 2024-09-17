Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 40,517 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 193.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,517 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.11% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

