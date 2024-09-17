Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 15,079 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,079 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 71.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.55.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRH. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.