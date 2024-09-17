Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65. The company has a market cap of $206.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.67.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 75,789 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $73,515.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.