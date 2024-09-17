RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $292.73

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $292.73 and last traded at $290.50, with a volume of 92738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $286.82.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
