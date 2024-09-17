Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR):
- 9/13/2024 – Nature’s Sunshine Products is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/10/2024 – Nature’s Sunshine Products was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/2/2024 – Nature’s Sunshine Products was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/12/2024 – Nature’s Sunshine Products had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NATR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,897. The stock has a market cap of $256.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $21.72.
Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.50%.
Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.
