Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR):

9/13/2024 – Nature’s Sunshine Products is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Nature’s Sunshine Products was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/2/2024 – Nature’s Sunshine Products was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2024 – Nature’s Sunshine Products had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NATR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,897. The stock has a market cap of $256.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 518,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 88,433 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

