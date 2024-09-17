RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AMYZF stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.09. 32,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,442. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.31.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

