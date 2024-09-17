Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 859,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 269.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.28 and its 200-day moving average is $106.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

