Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 823,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.08% of Antero Resources worth $110,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,761,000 after buying an additional 285,485 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,154,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 150,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.45 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile



Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

