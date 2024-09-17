Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $105.70 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,786,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $105,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 192.1% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 290.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34. The firm has a market cap of $647.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $81.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,025,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock worth $788,678,803 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

