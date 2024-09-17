Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $96.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Sherwin-Williams worth $96,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.68.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.0 %

SHW opened at $379.14 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $380.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

