Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 569,700 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 569,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $68,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71. The company has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

