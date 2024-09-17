Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,396,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.66% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $69,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,651,000 after acquiring an additional 578,086 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 456,308 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 276,376 shares in the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,408,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after acquiring an additional 213,342 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS VUSB opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

