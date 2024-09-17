Request (REQ) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

Request (REQ) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Request has a market cap of $77.10 million and approximately $740,071.62 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,877.89 or 0.99664012 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013452 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0976245 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $742,942.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.