Robert Huizinga Buys 90,000 Shares of Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE) Stock

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Huizinga bought 90,000 shares of Kane Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$11,250.00.

Kane Biotech Stock Performance

KNE stock remained flat at C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 100,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,849. Kane Biotech Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$17.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections.

