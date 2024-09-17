RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth $5,623,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 140.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 115.7% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RTX by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,347,000 after purchasing an additional 417,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of RTX opened at $119.10 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

