Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 38000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Sable Resources Stock Up 14.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$11.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 40.33 and a current ratio of 0.69.
About Sable Resources
Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sable Resources
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Sable Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.