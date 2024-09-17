Saga 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $81.91 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. Saga has a market cap of $181.35 million and approximately $81.91 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can now be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Saga has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Saga alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,032,934,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,021,044 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,032,896,947 with 102,007,386 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.65649137 USD and is up 11.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $76,786,875.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.