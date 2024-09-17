Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading 0.3% Higher

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $259.32 and last traded at $257.76. 1,106,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,511,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 6th. FBN Securities raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.55.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.55. The company has a market cap of $247.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

In related news, Director Oscar Munoz acquired 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $243.69 per share, with a total value of $499,808.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,165.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Munoz bought 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $243.69 per share, for a total transaction of $499,808.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,165.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,702.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $15,878,005 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $910,220,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $874,748,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $564,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

