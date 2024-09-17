SALT Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $6.97 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,828.59 or 1.00030020 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013507 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01260773 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $212.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.