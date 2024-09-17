Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,045 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $262,606,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,457 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,192,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 117.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,512,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,615 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

