Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 1.28% of MediWound worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MediWound by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 513,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 93,705 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MediWound by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in MediWound by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 85,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.83. MediWound Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 52.49% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

MDWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on MediWound from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MediWound to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

