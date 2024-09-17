Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 203,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

CVX opened at $142.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.88 and a 200-day moving average of $154.68. The company has a market capitalization of $259.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

