Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 67,181 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 98.8% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 334,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.50. Cytosorbents Co. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 131.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

