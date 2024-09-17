Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 35,575 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,575 shares during the period. Exelixis accounts for about 1.1% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Exelixis worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 114,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 64,571 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,714,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exelixis by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after buying an additional 349,837 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 465,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,629 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXEL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

View Our Latest Report on EXEL

Exelixis Stock Up 3.8 %

EXEL opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $27.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.