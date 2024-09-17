Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 5,515 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.45% of Atomera worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 372,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 57,045 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Atomera by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 142,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 25.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 301,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 61,074 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atomera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atomera by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Atomera from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

