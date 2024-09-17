Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 64,590 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,590 shares during the quarter. Cantaloupe accounts for 2.1% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 2.13% of Cantaloupe worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 68.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 53.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $463.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 8,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,945.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

