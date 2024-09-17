Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises 3.0% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $165.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.33. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

